Detectives Arrest Suspect In Belle Glade Shooting

BELLE GLADE, FL – Shortly after 3:00 pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 900 block of SW Avenue H, in Belle Glade. According to authorities, upon arrival deputies located a male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the homicide further. After further investigation, suspect, Tienorris Brown, 19, of Belle Glade, was developed. On Tuesday, July 14, 2021, Brown was located, arrested and charged with first degree murder and weapons charges.