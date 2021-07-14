DePerno Law Firm Sends Cease and Desist Letter Demanding Preservation of 2020 General Election Data; Says Lawsuit Forthcoming

One of several drive-up drop boxes for absentee ballots set up around the city ahead of the the November 3 election. Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 1, 2020. File photo: M A Haykal, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – According to a letter released today by the Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic written by attorney Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law Office, PLLC, voting equipment and supplies company Election Source, has scheduled visits to Michigan counties, precincts, and townships to “perform preventative maintenance” on equipment used in the November 2020 general election.

52 U.S. Code §§ 20701, 20702 states that it is illegal for anyone to destroy election data and information.

Removing the ICX batteries will erase any volatile microelectronic memory in the machine, destroying any forensic trail of current configurations and historical data on the system, including all configurations and data used in the November general election.

The Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic has ordered Election Source to cease and desist this attempt to destroy election evidence that would reveal fraud in the 2020 election in violation of state and federal law.

The Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic has also advised that anyone who cooperates in the destruction of election data may be subject to liability under federal and state law, including but not limited to 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-1968, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic has also notified Election Source that in the coming days, they will be filing a lawsuit against Election Source and others related to the fraud and subversion committed in the November 2020 election. The continued efforts to destroy and alter information will now be a component of that lawsuit.

Further, The Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic has demanded that Election Source preserve all electronically stored information (“ESI”) in its possession and initiate a “litigation hold” in order to preserve all documents and things that may be relevant to the upcoming lawsuit. Failure to preserve all evidence will subject Election Source to sanctions.

A copy of the letter stating that is was confidential is being published as it was released to media.

About LDFFTAR (Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic)

LDFFTAR, INC. was established in 2020 to protect and defend the lawful votes of American citizens, ensure election integrity, educate the world on what it means to be a constitutional Republic, and pursue legal action and investigations to preserve the vision of our Founders and to maintain this great American Republic. All monies being raised are to protect the American Republic. Monies raised are funding lawsuits, expert witnesses, investigations, audits and other initiatives to ensure an accurate and honest process is occurring in elections in the United States. Learn more at: www.ldfftar.org