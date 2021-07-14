Biden Admin Planning to Monitor Private Text Message Services to Combat Misinformation Regarding Safety of Vaccines

The reasoning behind this move, officials say, is to encourage more people to get inoculated against COVID-19 after falling short of President Joe Biden’s stated goal of having at least 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated by July 4. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration, in conjunction with several allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee (DNC), are reportedly planning to work with SMS carriers and tech companies in order to vet and fact-check text messages and social media posts that may contain misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The reasoning behind this move, officials say, is to encourage more people to get inoculated against COVID-19 after falling short of President Joe Biden’s stated goal of having at least 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated by July 4; currently, according to CDC data, approximately 48.1 percent of U.S. citizens are fully vaccinated.

Politico reports that the DNC is “planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS [Short Message Service] carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines.” A SMS message sent by Turning Point USA and co-founder Charlie Kirk was singled out by Politico, which alleged that a recent door-to-door effort instigated by the Biden Administration in order to encourage people in low-vaccination rate regions to get the jab is actually an intimidation campaign.

“Biden is sending goons DOOR-TO-DOOR to make you take a Covid-19 vaccine. Sign the petition to: No medical raids in America,” Kirk’s SMS message said.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz stated that the government is committed to getting more Americans vaccinated in order to help do away with the COVID-19 pandemic and help the country finally get back to normal.

“We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” Munoz said. “When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country’s public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

However, Republicans were furious at the prospect of the government potentially monitoring – and perhaps even censoring – the private text messages and social media posts of U.S. citizens, even if they do contain blatant misinformation regarding vaccines.

“So now the Biden Administration wants to get into people’s text messages…to force vaccine compliance and who knows what else,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Twitter.

Biden’s regime has announced they’ll be working with SMS providers to stop vaccine ‘misinformation’ spread via text messages. This is on the same day the White House said they support local officials who implement mandatory vaccines. No wonder they can’t condemn Communism,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said.

Conservative news reporters were also up in arms; Daily Caller contributor Vince Coglianese tweeted his surprise at the news, stating, “Sorry, just making sure I have this straight: The DNC now wants companies to police text messages for content?”