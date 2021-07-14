4Th Annual “Exotics On Las Olas” Returns To Ft. Lauderdale Sunday, November 7th

South Florida’s premier Exotic Car showcase features the rarest vehicles from around the world Displayed along Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard — from S.E. 6th Avenue to S.E. 11th Avenue

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The 4th annual Exotics on Las Olas (ELO4), the premier automotive exotic car showcase to be held in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, November 7th from 11am – 4pm, with the gracious support by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Known as the largest car and family-friendly showcase event in South Florida, with over 40,000 spectators expected to attend this free event with over 250 vehicles from a highly selected and curated collection will be displayed on Las Olas Boulevard from S.E. 6th Avenue to S.E. 11th Avenue. The event provides a unique view of the rarest and most coveted automobiles in the world and talk with car enthusiasts and owners of these incredible and elegant pieces of machinery that are the ultimate luxury symbol.

“We were thrilled to bring Exotics on Las Olas back for a 4th year said Floyd Rag,” Co-Founder of Supercar Saturdays Florida which Kicks off this Fun filled Supercar weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6th with a Private rally at 9:00am, with Sunday, Nov. 7th as the main attraction – Exotics on Las Olas. Car enthusiasts are excited for the largest turnout of vehicles on display according to early registration says Rag. “This year will be the largest event to date.”

Guests will preview some of the rarest, most expensive vehicles during the show including, but not limited to the following Hyper-cars: Bugatti Chiron valued at $3.6 million; Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at $2 million; Ferrari Enzo valued at $1 million; Pagani Huayra Roadsters valued at $3 million each; Koenigsegg valued at $3 million; Porsche 918 valued at more than $1 million; McLaren Sennas and P1, valued at $1.3 million each; Hennessey valued at $3 million and a Glickenhaus SCG valued at $460.000 — presented by RennHaus, and Corsa7 Motorsports, The 2021 event will feature several categories of vehicles, such as race car row, classic car row, million-dollar row, Supercar row and dealer row.

Sponsors include: Warren Henry Auto Group, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Champion Porsche, Fort Lauderdale Collection, Excell Auto Boca Raton, DuPont Registry, The Creative Workshop, Hanna Boys, Florida Luxury Properties, Haute Living, Hagerty, Motorcar Gallery, Ikonick Collection, ModFind, VP Racing Fuel, Haute Auto, GV Auto, Mantfu, Luxury Leasing, Coastal Elevator’s, HGreg Luxury Cars, Ticket Clinic, Ecophant Auto and SavageGarage. The Wounded Warriors Relief Fund will also be the non-profit beneficiary of the event.

For more information, visit www.exoticsonlasolas.com to learn more about the Exotics on Las Olas weekend line up, pre- registration, VIP credentials and sponsorship inquiries. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin for event updates and announcements.