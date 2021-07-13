CrimeLocalSociety

Reward Offered for Car Burglar Caught On Camera In Oakland Park District

By Joe Mcdermott
OAKLAND PARK, FL – A car burglar is on the loose, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District detectives are asking for the public’s help to apprehend him. Detectives are releasing surveillance video from the crime which occurred at approximately 5:26 a.m. on June 12 in Oakland Park. The video shows a young male wearing a white tank top, light colored pants and several necklaces around his neck with a short dark beard, short dark hair and a black handgun in the front of his waistband.

The subject is seen walking into the driveway and appears to try to open the doors to some of the vehicles. He’s able to open the front passenger door of one vehicle and is seen rummaging around inside the front passenger area of that vehicle. The subject then exits the vehicle and flees heading in a southbound direction out of the driveway.

Anyone with information can contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Brenda Louis at 954-202-3121. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives would like to remind the public to lock their car doors to prevent individuals from committing this type of crime.

