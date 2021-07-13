EconomyFinanceSociety

Labor Department Says Consumer Price Index Increased by Fastest Pace in Over a Decade; Latest Inflation Numbers Surprised Even The Economists

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Labor Department Says Consumer Price Index Increased by Fastest Pace in Over a Decade
According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index increased 0.9 percent in June, compared to the 0.6 percent increase in May; experts had anticipated a 0.5 percent increase and one nearly double that has proven troubling to economists. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday noted that consumer prices have increased by their fastest pace since August of 2008, potentially confirming the fears expressed by economists of the threat of rising inflation as the economy attempts to get back on track as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index increased 0.9 percent in June, compared to the 0.6 percent increase in May; experts had anticipated a 0.5 percent increase in June, and an increase nearly double that prediction has proven troubling to economists, reports say.

When compared to the same period of time in 2020, prices overall have increased by 5.4 percent, and they have been growing every single month of 2021 thus far; experts had expected the year-over-year jump to be 4.9 percent.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The prices of used cars jumped a whopping 10.5 percent in June, which contributed significantly to the overall gains in the consumer price index for that month; prices of energy also jumped 1.5 percent from June, and the price of food, 0.8 percent.

The date released by the Labor Department had taken into consideration the decrease in prices that were caused by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and skewed their findings accordingly.

Core inflation is the change in the costs of goods and services but does not include those from the food and energy sectors, which are exempt from this calculation because their prices can be too volatile or fluctuate wildly. The Labor Department notes that core prices have increased in 2021 by 4.5 percent, the largest year-over-year increase since November 1991; core prices jumped 0.9 percent in June, and in May, the increase was 0.7 percent.

Part of the reason for the current inflation the country is dealing with is due to businesses attempting to deal with supply shortages brought about by COVID-19; in addition, worker shortages have also contributed to the rising consumer price index as well, with some employers and analysts speculating that enhanced unemployment benefits are the reason many people are not actively searching for work.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Reward Offered for Car Burglar Caught On Camera In Oakland…

Joe Mcdermott

Shouting “Allahu Akhbar,” Taliban Guns Down Nearly Two Dozen…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Boca Raton Woman Burglarized Neighbors Apartment,…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,343