Detectives Seeking To ID Woman With “Queen” Tattoo On Hand; Wanted For Fraudulent Bank Tractions In Boca Raton

By Joe Mcdermott
BOCA RATON, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a female suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent bank tractions. According to authorities, the suspect was captured on surveillance video making a fraudulent deposit and withdrawal the same day at two separate TD Banks. 

This incident occurred on May 5, 2021 at the TD Bank, located in the 1800 block of Clint Moore Road, in Boca Raton and the TD Bank, located in the 21800 block of Powerline Road in Boca Raton. Detectives say the suspect was seen driving a newer model Toyota Camry. 

According to the surveillance images, the suspect has a tattoo of the word “Queen” on what appears to be her left hand accompanied by a crown. Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS; you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®.

Disclaimer: Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
