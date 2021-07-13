Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Donates Food, Funds To Local Charities; Hosts Fundraising Shredding Events At Branch Office Locations

MuraBella at World Golf Village office. From left, Jennifer Lawrence, Tracy Glochau, Laura Kelly, Ruth Seibert and Haley Slightom.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently donated nonperishable food items and more than $1,000 to four nonprofit organizations – Feeding Northeast Florida, Pace Center for Girls – Clay, Pie in the Sky and Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Johns County. The food items and monetary donations were collected during community shredding events at the company’s branch offices in Fleming Island, Mandarin and MuraBella at World Golf Village.

The Mandarin branch office collected 571 pounds of food and $308 for Feeding Northeast Florida, providing an estimated 2,323 meals to Northeast Florida families.

The Fleming Island branch office collected $425 for Pace Center for Girls, Clay.

The MuraBella at World Golf Village office collected food items for the Pie in the Sky and Our Lady of Good Counsel food pantries in St. Johns County. The office also collected $175 for each organization.

“Our company is passionate about assisting charitable organizations that make a positive difference in our local neighborhoods,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “We are grateful for the support we received from our team and the community who helped make our events a success.”

