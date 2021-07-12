Trump Speaks at CPAC: Criticizes Biden, Says GOP will “Defeat the Radical Left, Socialists, Critical Race Theorists”

Former President Donald Trump’s speech, which started 30 minutes late, drew a big reaction from the gathered CPAC attendees, who broke into chants of “USA” as he made his way onto the stage.

DALLAS, TX – Former President Donald Trump was the headlined speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, delivering a 90-minute tirade on a variety of topics ranging from President Joe Biden and the “radical left” to the ongoing controversy of Critical Race Theory being taught in schools, reports say.

Trump’s speech, which started 30 minutes late, drew a big reaction from the gathered CPAC attendees, who broke into chants of “USA” as he made his way onto the stage. Trump was complimentary of the members of the audience, who he said were the “staunchest and fiercest supporters” of “the greatest political movement in the history of our country.”

“This is a very, very special place and we’re going to keep it the way it is. With the help of everyone here today, we will defeat the radical left, the socialists, Marxists and the critical race theorists,” Trump said. “We will secure our borders, we will stop left wing cancel culture, we will restore free speech and free elections and we will make America great again. Very simple.”

Trump was highly critical of the job President Biden has been doing in securing the U.S. southern border, touting his own achievements when in office to address the issue.

“We deported criminal aliens by the thousands…and we built almost 500 miles of the border wall,” Trump said. “Now the Biden administration has turned the border into the single greatest disaster in American history.”

Trump also turned his attention to the 2020 election, blasting the “fake news” and social media companies for allegedly attempting to drown out his voice while downplaying purported scandals involving Biden and his family.

“Look at all these stories that came up and they were wiped out. Anything negative for Biden or the radical left Democrats they just suppress.” Trump said. “The New York Post wrote one of the biggest scandals ever to emerge in a presidential election, providing extraordinary, detailed evidence of the corruption of Joe Biden and, where’s Hunter?”

“They are hard at work to abolish the First Amendment as well,” Trump added. “The radical left and big tech’s attack on free speech is unlawful, it’s unconstitutional and it is completely un-American.”

The former president also repeated his unproven allegations that the 2020 election had been “rigged” and “stolen” due to widespread voter fraud.

“You say election fraud you get cancelled,” he said. “And now, it’s also because I got more votes, 75 million, than anybody in the history of the presidency, and far more than Clinton, far more than Obama, and a record 12 million more than 2016. Think of it, in the history usually they go down a little bit second term and they win, but they go down a little bit.”

Despite losing the 2020 election, Trump has nonetheless remained a powerful aspect of the Republican Party; after a brief period of dormancy, he has resurged into the political scene, holding several campaign-style rallies in an effort to help the GOP gain ground for the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections.

Trump has also not yet ruled out another run for the White House in 2024.