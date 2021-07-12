RCC Associates Selected As General Contractor For Wynwood Area Pizzeria + Beer Garden + Nightlife Concept Slated To Open In October 2021

The new 8,896-square-foot space location in Wynwood is slated to open in October 2021.

MIAMI, FL – RCC Associates, the premier South Florida-based general contractor specializing in restaurant and hospitality construction, announced today that it has been selected as the general contractor for the Arizona-born Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden + Nightlife (Bottled Blonde) from nationally renowned Evening Entertainment Group, that is coming to the Wynwood Arts District of Miami in October 2021.

The 8,896-square-foot space will offer “the great Miami energy and vibe” that people come to Wynwood for. After dark, Bottled Blonde will transform into a nightclub with state-of-the-art lighting and sound. Bottled Blonde’s chef curated the extensive menu, which will include a wide-ranging Italian selection of antipasto, artisanal salami and premium cheeses done right. From their popular authentic pizzas, hand-made pastas or the Italian inspired sandwiches and salads – diners will also be able to pair up any selection with the best in local craft beers, or a unique shaken or stirred specialty cocktail.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the general contractor for this highly anticipated venue,” said Robyn Raphael-Dynan, President of RCC Associates. “We’re excited to be part of the team launching this dynamic and nationally recognizable concept in Miami and to help showcase the high-energy atmosphere that Bottled Blonde is known for.”

As general contractor, the RCC team is responsible for the project management, coordination, construction progress documentation and all construction and work-site management of the build-out, including delivering the project on schedule and within budget.

Construction is currently underway, and the venue is slated to open in October 2021. The Wynwood location will be the brand’s fifth location, and first location on the East Coast (Currently, they have locations in Scottsdale, Dallas, Houston and opening soon, Fort Worth).

For more information about RCC Associates, please visit www.rccassociates.com or call (954) 429-3700.

About RCC Associates

Based in South Florida, RCC Associates is a widely respected national General Contractor that has been in business for 50 years. RCC has a diverse portfolio of restaurants, retail stores, banks, fitness centers, hotel renovations, theaters, entertainment venues and other commercial projects. RCC Associates has built over 2,500 projects coast-to-coast over the past quarter century and is regarded as one of the nation’s premier contractors. The RCC name has become synonymous with superior quality and customer service with a wide range of notable clients and projects, including The Cheesecake Factory, Zuma, Time Out Market, Del Frisco’s, Uncle Julio’s, Delray Beach Market, MILA, Harry Winston, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Cote, BankUnited and numerous others. For more information about RCC Associates, please visit www.rccassociates.com or call (954) 429-3700.