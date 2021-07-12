COPS: Boca Raton Woman Burglarized Neighbors Apartment, Stole Shih Tzu Puppy; Charged With Burglary and Grand Theft

Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Temple Inman, 57, of Boca Raton, as a suspect. On July 8, 2021, Inman was arrested, charged and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on burglary and grand theft charges.

BOCA RATON, FL – On June 21, 2021, a victim’s apartment was burglarized and a black Shih Tzu puppy was stolen. Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Temple Inman, 57, of Boca Raton, as a suspect. On July 8, 2021, Inman was arrested, charged and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on burglary and grand theft charges.

The puppy was returned to the victim today, July 12, 2021, by the suspects son. According to authorities, the suspect and victim are neighbors in the same apartments complex, which according to the suspects booking address would be the Bel Aire Tower Apartments on SW 66th Avenue.