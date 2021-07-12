CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Boca Raton Woman Burglarized Neighbors Apartment, Stole Shih Tzu Puppy; Charged With Burglary and Grand Theft

By Joe Mcdermott
TEMPLE FAWN
Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Temple Inman, 57, of Boca Raton, as a suspect. On July 8, 2021, Inman was arrested, charged and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on burglary and grand theft charges.

BOCA RATON, FL – On June 21, 2021, a victim’s apartment was burglarized and a black Shih Tzu puppy was stolen. Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Temple Inman, 57, of Boca Raton, as a suspect. On July 8, 2021, Inman was arrested, charged and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on burglary and grand theft charges.

The puppy was returned to the victim today, July 12, 2021, by the suspects son. According to authorities, the suspect and victim are neighbors in the same apartments complex, which according to the suspects booking address would be the Bel Aire Tower Apartments on SW 66th Avenue.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
