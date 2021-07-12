SocietyWeatherWorld

18 Tourists in India Instantly Killed by Bolt of Lightning While Taking Selfies on Watchtower – “Many People Died In Front Of Our Eyes,” Eyewitness Said

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

18 Tourists in India Instantly Killed by Bolt of Lightning While Taking Selfies on Tower
Of the 27 people at the top of Amer Fort, 18 of them were immediately killed, with some of them leaping from the structure as the lightning strike hit; most of the victims were young, reports say. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

JAIPUR, INDIA – Tragic reports indicate that multiple tourists taking photo selfies during a storm in Jaipur, India on Sunday were instantly killed when a single bolt of lightning struck a watchtower that they were standing on.

Of the 27 people at the top of Amer Fort – a popular place for tourists that was originally constructed in the 12th century – 18 of them were immediately killed, with some of them leaping from the structure as the lightning strike hit; most of the victims were young, reports say.

“Many people died in front of our eyes,” an eyewitness said. “We brought many people down. We rescued the people who were still alive, those who were still breathing and pulled some people out of the gorge.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

At least 2,000 people a year are killed in India due to lightning strikes, most often during India’s monsoon season between June and September. These deaths tend to occur more regularly in rural regions where people spend more time outside farming and the like, according to reports, and are said to be happening more often as time goes by.

Research indicates that in the past 30 years, instances of lightning strikes have increased by 30 to 40 percent; while there is no concrete evidence as to why this is happening, some experts speculate that climate change could be a factor.

Local officials, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plan to offer compensation to the families of the victims in Sunday’s lightning strike.

According to the most recent data, approximately 259 people have died while attempting to take dangerous selfies between 2011 and 2017.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Arrest Deerfield Beach Man In Airport…

Joe Mcdermott

Woman’s Gut-Wrenching Screams Caught On Camera After…

Joe Mcdermott

Navy Issues New Guidance On LGBT Bathroom Use; Says…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,185