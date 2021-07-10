Woman’s Gut-Wrenching Screams Caught On Camera After Assault, Robbery In Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities say the victim was approached by a slim build male subject possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing all black. The subject asked the victim a question to which she replied, “No” and continued walking.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the subject involved. According to authorities, the crime occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, near the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the adult female victim parked her vehicle and began walking when she was approached by a slim build male subject possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing all black. The subject asked the victim a question to which she replied, “No” and continued walking.

Detectives say the subject then grabbed the victim by the shoulder and struck her in the head with an unknown object. When the victim turned to defend herself, she realized the object was a firearm pointed at her and began screaming. The victim managed to break free from the subject’s hold and ran. The robber took the victim’s purse and fled the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was treated on scene for her injuries. Surveillance video from the area shows a male subject matching the robber’s description loitering in the vicinity prior to the incident. The video does not capture the crime but does capture the victim’s gut-wrenching screams for help.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the robber to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.