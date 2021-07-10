CrimeLocalSociety

Woman’s Gut-Wrenching Screams Caught On Camera After Assault, Robbery In Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Authorities say the victim was approached by a slim build male subject possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing all black. The subject asked the victim a question to which she replied, “No” and continued walking.
Authorities say the victim was approached by a slim build male subject possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing all black. The subject asked the victim a question to which she replied, “No” and continued walking.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the subject involved. According to authorities, the crime occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, near the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the adult female victim parked her vehicle and began walking when she was approached by a slim build male subject possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing all black. The subject asked the victim a question to which she replied, “No” and continued walking.

Detectives say the subject then grabbed the victim by the shoulder and struck her in the head with an unknown object. When the victim turned to defend herself, she realized the object was a firearm pointed at her and began screaming. The victim managed to break free from the subject’s hold and ran. The robber took the victim’s purse and fled the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was treated on scene for her injuries. Surveillance video from the area shows a male subject matching the robber’s description loitering in the vicinity prior to the incident. The video does not capture the crime but does capture the victim’s gut-wrenching screams for help.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the robber to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Arrest Pompano Beach Woman for Deadly…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Rapper Pooh Shiesty Held without Bond in Miami on…

Joe Mcdermott

Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,259