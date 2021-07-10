CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Arrest Deerfield Beach Man In Airport Bomb Threat

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to the airport which was evacuated and swept. The suspect was located and taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit arrested Wegal Rosen for charges related to making a false bomb threat. According to investigators, at around 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, Rosen was engaged in a heated verbal dispute with a ticket counter employee at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport located at 100 Terminal Drive in Fort Lauderdale. During the dispute, Rosen attempted to walk away from the ticket counter located in Terminal 2 without his carry-on luggage. The employee advised Rosen that he needed to take his luggage with him, and he responded by telling the employee there was a bomb in the bag.

Rosen left the bag at Terminal 2 and proceeded to Terminal 3. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to the airport to investigate. During the investigation, Terminals 2, 3 and 4 were evacuated and swept. The suspect was located in the airport and taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

Rosen is currently being held at Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
