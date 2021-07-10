Broward Detectives Arrest Deerfield Beach Man In Airport Bomb Threat

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Bomb Squad detectives responded to the airport which was evacuated and swept. The suspect was located and taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit arrested Wegal Rosen for charges related to making a false bomb threat. According to investigators, at around 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, Rosen was engaged in a heated verbal dispute with a ticket counter employee at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport located at 100 Terminal Drive in Fort Lauderdale. During the dispute, Rosen attempted to walk away from the ticket counter located in Terminal 2 without his carry-on luggage. The employee advised Rosen that he needed to take his luggage with him, and he responded by telling the employee there was a bomb in the bag.

Rosen left the bag at Terminal 2 and proceeded to Terminal 3. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to the airport to investigate. During the investigation, Terminals 2, 3 and 4 were evacuated and swept. The suspect was located in the airport and taken into custody, and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

Rosen is currently being held at Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The investigation continues.