Tropical Storm Elsa Flooded Sections of New York City As Storm Races Through Northeast

NEW YORK CITY – According to reports, heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa flooded sections of New York City on Thursday, essentially turning the metropolis’ famed subway system into the lost city of Atlantis as commuters were forced to wade through literal underground lakes of water to get to and from their trains.

Social media was flooded with multiple videos of the watery impact of Elsa’s passing upon NYC, including footage of a woman stumbling into filthy, waist-deep water as she was making her way to the gates of the 157th Street No. 1 train station in Washington Heights.

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Another video depicts a man attempting – unsuccessfully – to use a plastic shopping bag to keep his legs dry, while several other man can be seen wearing garbage bags as they wade through the flooded passageway to the train platform, looking as though they are engaging in a water-logged potato sack race.

Meanwhile, at the 125th St. subway station, heavy torrents of water rained down upon commuters from the ceiling as the train came in, and riders can be seen using umbrellas – despite being underground – in an effort to keep dry.

And finally, Instagram user “Subway Creatures.” posted a video of an immense amount of rainwater pouring down the stairs at the 149th Street station, flooding the platform; the caption on the video reads, “Stairs looking like a water park ride right now.”

Manhattan is expected to continue to get hit by heavy rains from Elsa into Friday afternoon, as the tropical storm continues to move through the area. Some train lines have been suspended due to the flooding, reports say.

According to the New York City Transit Subways Twitter account, “Crews are actively addressing flooding issues in our stations.” In addition, MTA Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg stated in a tweet that crews are actively working on the issues pertaining to flooding, and urged commuters to exercise caution.

Crews are actively addressing flooding issues in our stations.



We’ve hardened stations in coastal flooding zones, but when streets above flood, water will always flow downhill. Please be safe and do not enter flooded stations while our crews work to resolve this. https://t.co/i08RxAhMe8 — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) July 8, 2021

“Drains are working remarkably well, and NYCT crews are, as always, working hard and fast and doing great work,” she said. “Give them room to work and be safe. Water is receding. Stay alert for additional storms. Working as quickly as we can to get everyone where they’re going.”

At a press conference Friday morning, Feinberg noted that the flooding was due to the city receiving a “huge amount of rain in a short amount of time.”