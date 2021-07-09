SocietyU.S. NewsWeather

Tropical Storm Elsa Flooded Sections of New York City As Storm Races Through Northeast

By Christopher Boyle
Social media was flooded with multiple videos of the watery impact of Elsa’s passing upon NYC, including footage of a woman stumbling into filthy, waist-deep water as she was making her way to the gates of the 157th Street No. 1 train station in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY – According to reports, heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa flooded sections of New York City on Thursday, essentially turning the metropolis’ famed subway system into the lost city of Atlantis as commuters were forced to wade through literal underground lakes of water to get to and from their trains.

Another video depicts a man attempting – unsuccessfully – to use a plastic shopping bag to keep his legs dry, while several other man can be seen wearing garbage bags as they wade through the flooded passageway to the train platform, looking as though they are engaging in a water-logged potato sack race.

Meanwhile, at the 125th St. subway station, heavy torrents of water rained down upon commuters from the ceiling as the train came in, and riders can be seen using umbrellas – despite being underground – in an effort to keep dry.

And finally, Instagram user “Subway Creatures.” posted a video of an immense amount of rainwater pouring down the stairs at the 149th Street station, flooding the platform; the caption on the video reads, “Stairs looking like a water park ride right now.”

Manhattan is expected to continue to get hit by heavy rains from Elsa into Friday afternoon, as the tropical storm continues to move through the area. Some train lines have been suspended due to the flooding, reports say.

According to the New York City Transit Subways Twitter account, “Crews are actively addressing flooding issues in our stations.” In addition, MTA Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg stated in a tweet that crews are actively working on the issues pertaining to flooding, and urged commuters to exercise caution.

“Drains are working remarkably well, and NYCT crews are, as always, working hard and fast and doing great work,” she said. “Give them room to work and be safe. Water is receding. Stay alert for additional storms. Working as quickly as we can to get everyone where they’re going.”

At a press conference Friday morning, Feinberg noted that the flooding was due to the city receiving a “huge amount of rain in a short amount of time.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

