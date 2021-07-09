CrimeSocietyU.S. News

South Carolina Man to Serve 18 Months in Federal Prison for Attacking Police During George Floyd Riots

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Abraham Jenkins
Abraham Jenkins, 26, will be serving 18 months behind bars in a federal prison after he entered a guilty plea for attacking police officers and damaging police property while participating in a destructive riot in May 2020.

CHARLESTON, SC – A South Carolina man will be serving 18 months behind bars in a federal prison after he entered a guilty plea for attacking police officers and damaging police property while participating in a destructive riot in May 2020 that was connected to the death of George Floyd, reports say.

Abraham Jenkins, 26, pleaded guilty to multiple actions that he undertook during a riot in Charleston’s downtown historic district, including spraying cops with a fire extinguisher, throwing a bottle of water at an officer, throwing a burning t-shirt through the broken window of a police vehicle, and damaging another police vehicle by standing on it.

In a press release issued on Thursday announcing Jenkins’ sentence, Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said in a Department of Justice note that citizens have the right to peacefully protest, but when they cross the line into violence and destruction, they will pay a price.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will always protect the First Amendment rights of South Carolinians,” DeHart said.  “However, when peaceful protests turn into violence and destruction, the violent agitators committing crimes will be brought to justice.”

Jenkins will serve 18 months in prison, after which he will serve an additional three years of supervised release, officials say.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin saw widespread protests across the country, with many turning into riots, vandalism, and looting, causing millions of dollars in damage.

In reacting to Jenkins’ sentencing, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that his department will continue to track down and prosecute riot participants.

“While the Charleston Police Department will always support our citizen’s right to peaceful protest, we will never condone violent or destructive acts that endanger our citizens or damage property,” he said. “More work remains to be accomplished as we continue investigating and prosecuting those violent offenders responsible for the significant destruction of property, assault on our citizens and attack on our officers.  We will not rest until justice is accomplished for all impacted by those criminal acts.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage…

Joe Mcdermott

HHS Secretary: “It’s Absolutely the Government’s…

Christopher Boyle

California Dad Tackles, Duct Tapes Registered Sex Offender…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,351