South Carolina Man to Serve 18 Months in Federal Prison for Attacking Police During George Floyd Riots

CHARLESTON, SC – A South Carolina man will be serving 18 months behind bars in a federal prison after he entered a guilty plea for attacking police officers and damaging police property while participating in a destructive riot in May 2020 that was connected to the death of George Floyd, reports say.

Abraham Jenkins, 26, pleaded guilty to multiple actions that he undertook during a riot in Charleston’s downtown historic district, including spraying cops with a fire extinguisher, throwing a bottle of water at an officer, throwing a burning t-shirt through the broken window of a police vehicle, and damaging another police vehicle by standing on it.

Police said Abraham Jenkins assaulted two officers during last weekend's unrest in Charleston and that many of the acts were captured on video:https://t.co/RNZ9QsaNbe#chsnews — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) June 4, 2020

In a press release issued on Thursday announcing Jenkins’ sentence, Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said in a Department of Justice note that citizens have the right to peacefully protest, but when they cross the line into violence and destruction, they will pay a price.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will always protect the First Amendment rights of South Carolinians,” DeHart said. “However, when peaceful protests turn into violence and destruction, the violent agitators committing crimes will be brought to justice.”

Jenkins will serve 18 months in prison, after which he will serve an additional three years of supervised release, officials say.

26-year-old Abraham Jenkins, seen here jumping on a Mt Pleasant Police car on May 30, 2020, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil disorders for his role in the Charleston riots. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/QUJKGtMxTC — Thomas Gruel (@thomasdgruel) July 8, 2021

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin saw widespread protests across the country, with many turning into riots, vandalism, and looting, causing millions of dollars in damage.

In reacting to Jenkins’ sentencing, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that his department will continue to track down and prosecute riot participants.