CrimeLocalSecurity

Hernando County Detectives Seeking Missing 15 Year Old Girl Who Ran Away From Foster Home In Spring Hill

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Heavyn Kies, 15, was reported missing on Friday, July 2, 2021 after she ran away from her foster home located on Venetia Drive in Spring Hill. If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Heavyn Kies please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

SPRING HILL, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile, 15 year old Heavyn Kies. According to authorities, Heavyn was reported missing on Friday, July 2, 2021 after she ran away from her foster home located on Venetia Drive in Spring Hill.

Heavyn was last seen in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard. She is described as being a white female, approximately 5’8″ and approximately 140 lbs. She has long brown hair and green eyes. If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Heavyn Kies please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage…

Joe Mcdermott

California Dad Tackles, Duct Tapes Registered Sex Offender…

Christopher Boyle

Illegal Immigrant Decapitated New Mexico Man and “Played…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 802