Hernando County Detectives Seeking Missing 15 Year Old Girl Who Ran Away From Foster Home In Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile, 15 year old Heavyn Kies. According to authorities, Heavyn was reported missing on Friday, July 2, 2021 after she ran away from her foster home located on Venetia Drive in Spring Hill.

Heavyn was last seen in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard. She is described as being a white female, approximately 5’8″ and approximately 140 lbs. She has long brown hair and green eyes. If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Heavyn Kies please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.