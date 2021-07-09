CrimeLocalSociety

Daytona Beach Man Arrested After Holly Hill Home Invasion Robbery; Forced Way In, Stole Woman’s Keys, Phones and 2021 Cadillac

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Kyle McCormick
According to authorities, Kyle McCormick, 37 of Daytona Beach, was eventually arrested at a Sunoco gas station in Ormond Beach and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A 37-year-old man forced his way into the home of a Holly Hill woman Thursday, demanded her car keys and fled in her 2021 Cadillac, along with stealing her phones so she couldn’t call for help. The suspect, later identified as Kyle McCormick, 37 of Daytona Beach, was eventually arrested at a Sunoco gas station in Ormond Beach and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident. 

According to authorities, just before 10 a.m., the victim, 68, managed to call law enforcement to report the home invasion robbery, which occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street. The woman, who was not injured, told deputies she was terrified after the suspect knocked on her front door and pushed his way into her home when she opened the door. McCormick repeatedly demanded her car and followed her around her home as she searched for her vehicle’s key fob and complied.

Once he had the keys, the suspect took the vehicle and her cell and house phones. A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert was issued for the male and the stolen vehicle. With the assistance of Holly Hill police, Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) detectives created a photographic lineup in which the robbery victim positively identified McCormick as the man who stole her vehicle.

Detectives used the vehicle’s OnStar in-vehicle security system, which disabled the stolen Cadillac and provided its location. Detectives found the vehicle unoccupied on Raleigh Avenue in Daytona Beach. McCormick was eventually located at the Sunoco gas station on 1546 W. Granada Blvd in Ormond Beach, and taken into custody.

He is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm, tampering with a witness and grand theft motor vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
