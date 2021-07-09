CrimeLocalSociety

Advocates See DeSantis Veto of Juvenile Records Bill as Missed Opportunity

By Trimmel Gomes
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Juvenile
According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, more than 45,000 juveniles were arrested in the state from 2019 to 2020. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Republicans and Democrats alike are stunned by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of a bill they passed unanimously. It would’ve expanded the number of young Floridians eligible to have their criminal records expunged.

Top lawmakers and many criminal justice-focused organizations championed Senate Bill 274. But DeSantis said he’s concerned that “the expungement of serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record, may have negative impacts on public safety.”

Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, believes the governor got bad information. Minor said state prosecutors don’t send people accused of serious crimes to diversion programs.

“They have standards for offenses that qualify for a post-arrest diversionary programs in each judicial circuit,” Minor explained. “So you don’t see state prosecutors sending egregious and heinous offenses to post-arrest diversionary programs.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

One group applauding the governor’s veto is the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Minor, who helped craft the bill, noted they plan to regroup and do more to engage and educate the governor’s office about the issue.

According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, more than 45,000 juveniles were arrested in the state from 2019 to 2020. A disproportionate share are Black youths, at 50.9%. However, of the 8,800 who went through diversion programs in the same period, young white offenders outpaced Blacks who were eligible for the programs.

Minor thinks the governor missed an opportunity to turn thousands of lives around.

“That’s 27,000 kids who had been referred to a state prosecutor to a post-arrest diversionary program, made good on their promise to complete it successfully and not get in any more trouble, and have their record expunged,” Minor outlined.

Cosponsors of the bill include state Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gaineville, and Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, chairman of the Florida GOP. Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, and Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Ft. Lauderdale, sent a letter to Florida’s Senate president, requesting a veto override.

Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Trimmel Gomes (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Coral Springs Man Charged With Murder Following Road Rage…

Joe Mcdermott

HHS Secretary: “It’s Absolutely the Government’s…

Christopher Boyle

California Dad Tackles, Duct Tapes Registered Sex Offender…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,258