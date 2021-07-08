North Fort Lauderdale Subaru Selects Dan Marino Foundation as Hometown Charity During Share the Love Campaign

McKinley Conner, Manager of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Wael Ghali, Managing Partner of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Susan Morantes with Dan Marino Foundation; Steffen Lue with Dan Marino Foundation; Lisa Gutierrez, Comptroller of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Dovelke Bell, Manager of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Nicole Roman, Marketing Director, Community Relations of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Dan Marino Foundation was selected as North Fort Lauderdale Subaru’s Hometown Charity for its Share the Love Event. As a result, the Dan Marino Foundation was awarded more than $14,000 by Subaru for the fundraising campaign.

During the Subaru Share the Love Event which ran November 2020 – January 2021, North Fort Lauderdale Subaru donated $50 to the Dan Marino Foundation for every new Subaru vehicle it sold or leased and $5 for every routine service visit.

North Fort Lauderdale Subaru’s Managing Partner Wael Ghali presented Susan Morantes, Executive Administrative Director for the Dan Marino Foundation, with the check during a special presentation at the dealership on June 10, 2021.

The Dan Marino Foundation was selected as North Fort Lauderdale Subaru’s Hometown Charity because of the work it does respecting and embracing the potential of individuals with autism. The Foundation has and continues to lead innovation and change with its mission to “empower individuals with autism and other disabilities”.

“We rely so much on our local businesses like North Fort Lauderdale Subaru,” said Mary Partin, CEO of Dan Marino Foundation. “Wael and his team, clearly understand the value of each person and the importance of maximizing everyone’s potential. We are grateful for the contribution and know this will impact many”.

Over the last 12 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America, Inc., and its retailers have donated more than $176 Million to both national and hometown charities.

McKinley Conner, Manager of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Wael Ghali, Managing Partner of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Lisa Gutierrez, Comptroller of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Dovelke Bell, Manager of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Nicole Roman, Marketing Director, Community Relations of North Fort Lauderdale Subaru; Susan Morantes with Dan Marino Foundation and Steffen Lue with Dan Marino Foundation

About the Dan Marino Foundation:

Founded by Dan and Claire Marino shortly after their son, Michael, was diagnosed with autism in 1992, the Dan Marino Foundation has a long and distinguished history of life-changing programs and services, with the mission to “empower individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.” The Foundation has raised more than $87.5 million to create and support unique and impactful initiatives. Among these are the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Dan Marino Outpatient Center, the Marino Autism Research Institute, Marino Adapted Aquatics, and the Marino Campus post-secondary school in Broward County. Utilizing technology as a game-changer, the Foundation is at the forefront of creating award-winning technologies, utilizing virtual and mixed reality to build job interview and social skills practice, and the Marino Virtual Learning online platform, offering employability, cultural, and independent living competencies. For more information, please visit https://danmarinofoundation.org and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.