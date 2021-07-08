California Dad Tackles, Duct Tapes Registered Sex Offender Who Broke Into Five Year-Old Daughter’s Bedroom

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA – A registered sex offender in California was arrested early Tuesday morning after a father in Stanislaus County caught him in his 5 year-old daughter’s bedroom and subdued him until authorities could arrive, reports say.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Martha Zepeda and her husband – whose name was not given – saw Daniel Diaz, 39, prowling around their home in Grayson at 5 a.m. while looking in the windows and touching himself in a lewd manner.

“He went and knocked the door, he tried to open the door, peeking through the window, trying to see and he was showing his private parts around the windows,” Zepeda said in Spanish, which was translated for local media by her older daughter.

Zepeda’s husband warned him off, police say, but instead of listening Diaz went around to the window of their 5 year-old daughter, removed the screen, climbed inside, and turned on the lights in the room, frightening the little girl.

Zepeda’s husband burst into the room, tackled Diaz, and dragged him out of the house, officials say. Once outside, grainy surveillance video shows the husband kicking and then pinning Diaz to the ground; afterwards, Zepeda and her husband restrained Diaz with duct tape, called 911, and waited 15 minutes for authorities to arrive.

The sheriff’s office said Diaz was arrested and is currently being held on $150,000 bail; he is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, home invasion, and peeping and prowling.

According to the Megan’s Law website, Diaz was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009 and later released in 2018.