CrimeSocietyU.S. News

California Dad Tackles, Duct Tapes Registered Sex Offender Who Broke Into Five Year-Old Daughter’s Bedroom

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Daniel Diaz, 39

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA – A registered sex offender in California was arrested early Tuesday morning after a father in Stanislaus County caught him in his 5 year-old daughter’s bedroom and subdued him until authorities could arrive, reports say.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Martha Zepeda and her husband – whose name was not given – saw Daniel Diaz, 39, prowling around their home in Grayson at 5 a.m. while looking in the windows and touching himself in a lewd manner.

“He went and knocked the door, he tried to open the door, peeking through the window, trying to see and he was showing his private parts around the windows,” Zepeda said in Spanish, which was translated for local media by her older daughter.

Zepeda’s husband warned him off, police say, but instead of listening Diaz went around to the window of their 5 year-old daughter, removed the screen, climbed inside, and turned on the lights in the room, frightening the little girl.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Zepeda’s husband burst into the room, tackled Diaz, and dragged him out of the house, officials say. Once outside, grainy surveillance video shows the husband kicking and then pinning Diaz to the ground; afterwards, Zepeda and her husband restrained Diaz with duct tape, called 911, and waited 15 minutes for authorities to arrive.

The sheriff’s office said Diaz was arrested and is currently being held on $150,000 bail; he is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, home invasion, and peeping and prowling.

According to the Megan’s Law website, Diaz was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009 and later released in 2018.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pentagon Considers Making COVID-19 Vaccinations Mandatory If…

Christopher Boyle

Illegal Immigrant Decapitated New Mexico Man and “Played…

Christopher Boyle

New Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Consider Biden in the…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,349