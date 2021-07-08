CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Arrest Pompano Beach Woman for Deadly Hit-and-Run

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, Janiya Davis, 18, of Pompano Beach, hit and killed a pedestrian shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, June 28, in the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. She was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving while license suspended and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives located and arrested the driver they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in late June in unincorporated Central Broward. According to investigators, Janiya Davis, 18, of Pompano Beach, hit and killed a pedestrian shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, June 28, in the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the eastbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to detectives, after the crash, Davis fled eastbound on West Sunrise Boulevard and did not stop to render aid. Through investigative methods, detectives located the vehicle at an address in Pompano Beach. Detectives subsequently arrested Davis and she is being charged with several crimes, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving while license suspended and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

