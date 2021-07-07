HealthSocietyU.S. News

Pentagon Considers Making COVID-19 Vaccinations Mandatory If FDA Gives Full Approval; Leaked Internal Memo Informed Commanders to Prepare

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Earlier this week, Army Times stated they obtained an internal memo informing commanders to prepare for a directive to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for service members on or around September, 1 2021, pending FDA licensure.
Earlier this week, Army Times stated they obtained an internal memo informing commanders to prepare for a directive to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for service members on or around September, 1 2021, pending FDA licensure. File photo: Raoul B Photography, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, the Pentagon is considering the possibility of making COVID-19 inoculations mandatory for all personnel if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives the vaccines their full approval, causing uproar from some service members who are against the idea of being vaccinated.

Approximately 70 percent of military members have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine, and if the FDA grants their full approval – currently the vaccines are under emergency use authorization only – military officials are weighing making the jabs mandatory, as is their requirement with as many as 17 other vaccinations.

However, for the time being, the COVID-19 vaccinations are remaining strictly voluntary, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby at a Tuesday press briefing.

“Right now it’s being used under Emergency Use Authorization. It is not FDA approved, and therefore, it is still a voluntary vaccine,” he said. “Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making mandatory.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“They’re safe, they’re effective, and it’s really the best incentive to protect you, your families and your teammates,” Kirby added in regards to the vaccines.

This past weekend Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said on Twitter that he had been contacted by several servicemen and women who insisted that they would “quit” if COVID-19 vaccination became an order; the tweet received both positive and negative responses, with some pointing out that military members are unable to quit as they have signed enlistment contracts.

Massie later tweeted “NO ONE should be forced or coerced by ANYONE to take the COVID vaccine. The fact that policy discussions in the US are centered around ‘proof of vaccine’ instead of ‘evidence of immunity’ shows that science and reason have been drummed out by politics, profits, and superstition.”

President Joe Biden, when asked in April about the issue of mandatory military vaccinations, responded by saying “I’m going to leave it to the military,” but did state that it might be a good idea since “You are in such close proximity of other military personnel, whether you are in a quarters where you are all sleeping or you are out on maneuvers.”

Earlier this week the Army Times stated that they had obtained an internal memo that informed commanders to “prepare for a directive to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for service members (on or around) 01 September 2021, pending full FDA licensure.” When contacted about the memo, an Army spokesperson stated that “As a matter of policy we do not comment on leaked documents.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigating Attempted Homicide in Spring Hill;…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

DeSantis Puts National Guard on Standby as Florida Braces…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,334