Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Parks & Recreation Present Shakespeare By The Sea XXXI Production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream July 8 – 18

Show kicks off delayed 30th Anniversary Season Celebration sponsored by Baptist Health

The free, outdoor event is presented in cultural partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation on July 8 – 11 and July 15 – 18. Gates open at 6:30 pm with performances starting at 8 pm. A $5 donation per person is suggested. The first 100 people to attend opening night will receive a free beach towel, courtesy PNC Bank.

The Mechanicals in A Misummer Night’s Dream courtesy Chuck Andersen

“We are so thrilled to bring this beloved tradition back to the public,” says Festival Producer Elizabeth Dashiell. “Before the Kravis Center was built, before the Maltz existed, the Shakespeare Festival was bringing live, professional theater free of charge to residents and visitors through its summertime event and has continued for thirty years.”

Last year, the Festival was gearing up to celebrate this remarkable achievement when the global pandemic shut live performances down around the world. “Thanks to supporters and a PNC ArtsAlive grant, we were able to continue our 30 years of uninterrupted performances with a professionally filmed virtual show last year,” explains Dashiell. “Now we are coming back to celebrate with the show that opened the Seabreeze Amphitheater in 2003, and with a new production happening in our western community!”

Parents, students, teachers and appreciators can discover more about A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM through the PNC ArtsAlive funded program, Sharing Shakespeare. A complete study guide, fun video shorts and more are available to download through the Festival’s website pbshakespeare.org.

Shakespeare by the Sea XXXI, in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation is sponsored by Baptist Health with support by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Lisa Calberg and Frank Cona, Lesley and Bruce Zafran, PNC ArtsAlive, The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, Publix Supermarket Charities, The Benjamin School, and Palm Beach Atlantic University.

ABOUT THE PALM BEACH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3 professional theater company dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and appreciation for Shakespearean, classic and contemporary theater for all ages and socioeconomic levels. For more information about the Festival, its history or its season, please visit www.pbshakespeare.org.