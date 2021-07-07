FinanceOpinionsPolitics

Op-Ed: Tax CEO on Trump Org Indictment – It’s A “Banana Republic Style” Attack On President Trump

By Julio Gonzalez
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Allen Weisselberg
Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is facing indictments on tax charges including grand larceny in the second degree.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – As the CEO of one of the world’s largest tax specialty and accounting firms, the moment I read the news about the Trump Organization and its CFO being indicted in New York City, to say it stunk to high heaven would be an understatement. 

I warned about this pending indictment weeks ago and detailed why it was / is a total sham. Knowing the tax code is what I do, it’s the business I’ve built. That is why it is so frustrating to see the legality of the Trump Organization’s actions being transformed into an alleged wide-ranging crime spree as framed by radical New York Democrats. 

This is a fraud on the taxpayers of New York, abuse of prosecutorial power and miscarriage of justice. How bad is the “indictment”? Let us review. 

First of all, the state tax department and IRS have never raised concerns about the Trump Organization’s history of granting fringe benefits to their employees. Furthermore, the group of non-tax-experts seem to either completely misunderstand the IRS tax code or are willfully ignoring it to score cheap political points by persecuting allies of President Trump and his eponymous organization. 

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The fringe benefits referenced in the indictment of the CFO are legal and could also be considered as corporate gifts, all on the up-and-up. And if, and I mean IF, we accept the premise of the indictment, are the NYC State Attorney and NY Attorney General alleging that the IRS and every other government agency involved in reviewing and ultimately accepting the tax documents from the Trump Org are somehow culpable in a crime?

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, got it right when he called the indictment “Banana Republic type stuff,” because that’s exactly what it is. They couldn’t remove President Trump with two sham impeachments and a years long political witch-hunt known as the Mueller investigation, which began even before he assumed office. 

So, for Democrat elected officials who want to increase their name ID and political capital with the base, issuing this indictment is just another facet of their deranged wet dreams of locking up President Trump, and for that matter, anyone in his orbit who they have ensnared in this phony prosecution. 

This comes as no surprise, it’s simply what these authoritarian bureaucrats have done their whole lives on the public dime. They wield immense power that comes with immense responsibility, but are more focused on wielding that immense power to jail their political opponents than they are concerned about preserving the public’s trust by behaving responsibly. 

We may never know how many millions they wasted to concoct this Stalinesque indictment, however, it would be fair to say it cost millions. The people of New York deserve better than that. They deserve to be respected and their tax dollars spent by responsible adults who do not abuse the power of public office. 

Sadly, this week has shown us that they haven’t a care in the world for the people of New York. Instead they are driven by the hate in the hearts and have successfully used the power of the state in the most egregiously irresponsible way possible. 

Julio Gonzalez

Julio Gonzalez, National Tax Reform Expert, is the founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) - the country’s largest specialty tax engineering firm specializing in federal tax incentives, IRS compliance and standards and tax issues for all business sizes from small businesses to Fortune 500 firms. Julio is a television regular making appearances on Fox News, Newsmax and America’s Voice giving his expert advice on the tax issues our economy is facing – especially in light of the COVID pandemic. Julio is a published author, tax reform advocate, and member of the Presidential Tax Reform Roundtable, playing instrumental part with the recent Tax Reform 1.0 under the Trump Administration. He is also on Turning Point USA’s Advisory Council, Forbes Finance Council, and a member of the Heritage Foundation.

Listen to “Behind The Headlines with Karyn Turk” on iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to Julio Gonzalez – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Julio Gonzalez (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Taliban Reportedly Taking Hold Again in Afghanistan as Biden…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Transgender Virtue Signaling at Wi Spa This Weekend:…

Marc Ang

VIDEO: Attorney Says “Significant Pattern” of Remote User…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 579