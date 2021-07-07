New Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Consider Biden in the Driver’s Seat of His Own Presidency; Former WH Doc: “Something Going On” With Cognition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a new poll released Monday, a majority of Americans feel that President Joe Biden isn’t in the driver’s seat of his own presidency, with others in his orbit actually running the administration due to alleged cognitive issues.

The poll, released by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, was originally conducted between June 23 and 25, and asked over 1,086 people who were likely voters a series of questions related to the midterm elections, which are coming up in 2022.

Below is a list of the poll’s key findings:

56.5% of those polled overall do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, and believe that “others” are directing policy and agenda; 36.4% believe he is directing all policy and agenda.

When broken down to parties, things become a bit more partisan, but surprisingly there is still some significant doubt about Biden’s abilities being expressed on both sides of the political aisle. For example, 58.6% of Democrats believe Biden is directing all policy and agenda, as opposed to 31.7% who do not; meanwhile, 83.6% of Republicans believe others are running the government, as opposed to just 11% who think that Biden is in charge.

The opinions of Independent voters fell right in-between the two other parties, with 58.4% not believing that Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.1% believe he is directing all policy and agenda.

Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, used the results of the poll to claim that the American voters want answers from the Biden Administration as to the current state of President Biden’s cognitive abilities.

“President Lincoln’s famous refrain that you can’t fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American Republic,” he said. “The American people deserve transparency from the Biden Administration as to the true state of the President’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former White House doctor during the Obama and Trump administrations, said that he feels that Biden is offering proof on a daily basis “that there is something going on” with his cognition.

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening,” he said. “You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented.”