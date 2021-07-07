HANDY and H.O.M.E.S., Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance

Strategic Vision will be focused on Advancing Economic Opportunities for Underserved Youth and Families Locally

Dan Young, HANDY Board Chair; Pat Bessemer, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Board Chair; Rosean Monteith, HANDY Alumni and H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Tenant; Linda Taylor, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. CEO; and Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO. Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – HANDY (Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth) and H.O.M.E.S., Inc. (Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance, & Effective Neighborhood Solutions, Inc.) are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic alliance effective July 1, 2021. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented a proclamation commemorating this new strategic alliance by naming June 30 – HANDY/H.O.M.E.S. Day in Broward County. This alliance will allow both organizations to combine their expertise to advance and expand programs, services and housing that they currently provide to low-income families, youth and neighborhoods.

Dan Young, HANDY Board Chair; Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO; and Phil DeBiasi, HANDY Board Member and incoming Board Chair. Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

HANDY and H.O.M.E.S. Inc. share a mission of providing quality community and economic development for at-promise/disadvantaged lower income youth, residents, and neighborhoods throughout Broward County. This partnership will not only strengthen and build community support but will also help residents from spiraling into economic despair and help break the cycle of poverty for current and future generations.

Pat Bessemer, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Board Chair; Linda Taylor, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. CEO; and Wendy Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

“We are thrilled to announce the strategic alliance between HANDY and H.O.M.E.S., Inc. and look forward to expanding on an incredibly strong partnership by joining forces to provide affordable housing and other critical resources to those with limited earning potential in Broward County,” said Kirk Brown, CEO of HANDY. “Our shared passion of helping youth and families throughout the community will be able to fortify the quality of life for low-income residents and provide reasonable and safe housing environments, while expanding on vital programs and services that embrace, educate and empower youth. This alliance allows us to create more opportunities for children and families in our community to help them succeed.”

Dan Young, HANDY Board Chair; Linda Taylor, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. CEO; Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, Pat Bessemer, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Board Chair; and Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO. Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

The newly formed alliance between HANDY and H.O.M.E.S., Inc. will strengthen the quality of services provided to Broward County residents and expand their efforts to provide housing, job coaching, paid internships, financial capability classes, life coaching, emergency services and support to young adults (and their children) who are aging out of foster and relative/nonrelative care. This will assist in preventing homelessness for at-risk youth and children, and in providing a stable community setting from which they can work, attend school, learn essential life skills, and become independent contributing members of the Broward County community.

Dan Young, HANDY Board Chair. Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

“The alliance between H.O.M.E.S., Inc. and HANDY is very exciting and will allow us to fill the gap for affordable housing for youth, alumni and kinship families/relative caregivers who are committed to assisting youth that have been removed from their homes,” said Linda Taylor, CEO of H.O.M.E.S., Inc. “Our goal is to stabilize the lives of youth and families, motivate them, and help them move forward to financial and emotional self-sufficiency. At the same time, we are working to create affordable housing options for low to moderate income families living in cost burdened conditions of Broward County. The plight of low-income families is further impacted by economic limitations that have been magnified by the pandemic.”

Paul Minoff, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. Board Member; Linda Taylor, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. CEO, Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO; and Dan Young, HANDY Board Chair Signing the Strategic Alliance. . Photo Courtesy of Downtown Photo.

Community and volunteer support have allowed HANDY and H.O.M.E.S., Inc. to meet the needs of countless local youth and families associated with the child dependency system. The Youth Supportive Housing & Self Sufficiency Program supports youth between the ages of 18-24 and will expand to ages 28-30 and their families for a successful future.

About HANDY:

HANDY, which stands for Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth, is an award-winning 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Founded in 1985, HANDY has met the needs of more than 45,000 Broward County children in foster and relative/nonrelative care associated with the child dependency system. HANDY’s mission is to achieve positive, lasting change for youth by providing life skills, education, and a supportive community. HANDY strives to provide customized programs that meet the individual needs of children that take them from early childhood to adulthood. For more information visit https://handyinc.org.

About H.O.M.E.S., Inc.:

“Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance, & Effective Neighborhood Solutions, Inc.”, founded in 1998 by Katharine Barry, is a non-profit Florida corporation doing business as H.O.M.E.S., Inc., a 501(c)(3), a tax-exempt charitable organization. H.O.M.E.S., Inc. provides quality community and economic development benefiting at-risk /disadvantaged lower income Broward County residents and neighborhoods. The work of H.O.M.E.S., Inc. includes Youth Supportive Housing & Self Sufficiency; Rental Housing for Lower Income Residents; Affordable Homeownership; Neighborhood Revitalization; and Health & Wellness for youth and local residents. For more information visit https://www.homesfl.org.