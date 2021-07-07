Forensic Investigation of 2020 General Election Announced in Pennsylvania; Former NY Police Commissioner Predicts Audits “Will Prove” Biden Loss

Former President Trump was back on the campaign trail in Ohio on Saturday, holding his first rally since leaving the White House. File photo: Stratos Brilakis, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, (R-Franklin), has asked at least three counties Wednesday to submit to a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and May’s primary election. According to a press release, the process is “critically necessary” for the Commonwealth, for the sake of transparency and accountability, he stated.

“A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system. Voting is the fundamental right of all citizens. We should continually look for ways to improve the voting process to ensure every voice is heard. Today, as Chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, I issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary.

“A full forensic investigation is critically necessary for our Commonwealth for the sake of transparency and accountability. There is nothing to fear if there is nothing to hide,” Mastriano said in a statement. “Those who have concerns about the integrity of the 2020 and 2021 election will have those concerns investigated and hopefully addressed. Those who think that there was zero voter fraud, no irregularities, and that the elections were conducted perfectly will have the chance to be vindicated.”

BREAKING: Pennsylvania has initiated a full forensic audit on the 2020 election results — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) July 7, 2021

BREAKING REPORT: Pennsylvania Senate considers Arizona-style AUDIT into 2020 election – AP — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 2, 2021

The ‘several’ counties which received requests were asked to respond by July 31 “with a plan to comply.”

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik responded to the news predicting that the audits taking place in three states, Georgia, Arizona, and now Pennsylvania, will prove Joe Biden did not acquire 270 or more electoral votes to rightfully win the election on November 3, 2020.

PREDICTION!!!



Arizona, Georgia, and now Pennsylvania in the very near future will prove that @JoeBiden did not acquire 270 or more electoral votes which is required to elect the president and vice president.



THEN WHAT?! https://t.co/RRYxy7a5Pm — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 7, 2021

PREDICTION!!! Arizona, Georgia, and now Pennsylvania in the very near future will prove that @JoeBiden

did not acquire 270 or more electoral votes which is required to elect the president and vice president. THEN WHAT?!

In Arizona, the Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of more than two million ballots and the machines that counted them, along with computer data.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General told MSNBC last month, he was ‘absolutely confident’ he can stop a statewide 2020 election audit.