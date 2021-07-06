CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead, One Injured In North Lauderdale Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians that happened in the early morning hours of the July Fourth holiday. According to authorities, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say two individuals were walking eastbound across North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Detectives say the two were not in a designated crosswalk when a 2007 BMW was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 in the right thru lane and struck the pedestrians. The vehicle continued northbound with significant damage to the windshield.

The male individual was pronounced deceased on scene. The female was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Shortly after the crash, the driver, Justin Green, 19, of Tamarac, contacted Broward Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Detectives responded and seized the vehicle for their investigation.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
