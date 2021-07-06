One Dead, One Injured In North Lauderdale Crash

Detectives say two pedestrians were not in a designated crosswalk when a 2007 BMW was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 in the right thru lane and struck the pedestrians. The vehicle continued northbound with significant damage to the windshield.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians that happened in the early morning hours of the July Fourth holiday. According to authorities, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say two individuals were walking eastbound across North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

The male individual was pronounced deceased on scene. The female was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Shortly after the crash, the driver, Justin Green, 19, of Tamarac, contacted Broward Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Detectives responded and seized the vehicle for their investigation.