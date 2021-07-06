CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Attempted Homicide in Spring Hill; Suspect Remains at Large

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives say Harry Sukhraj, 56, may be in the Orlando area driving a gold Ford E-150 van with tag number EMBK18. The van has a rusted trailer hitch and is missing a front passenger hubcap. If you see this van or suspect, do not approach but call 911.
SPRING HILL, FL – On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at approximately 12:27 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Luxembourg Court in Spring Hill, after a 9-1-1 call was placed regarding an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim, an adult female, inside the residence bleeding profusely.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services treated the victim on scene before transporting her to a local trauma center. An investigation revealed the victim’s injuries were committed by Harry Sukhraj, 56 who was last seen leaving the residence in his 1999 gold Ford Econoline van, which has since been located.

Sukhraj is still at large. It is unknown if he is armed, however, he should be considered dangerous. Sukhraj may be suicidal. If you see Sukhraj or know his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

