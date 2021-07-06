Crash Kills Two People In Lauderdale Lakes

According to authorities, a Mercedes-Benz SLK300 was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median. The vehicle then crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and struck a covered concrete bus stop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed two people in Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, deputies say a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK300 was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 approaching Northwest 26th Street. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median. The vehicle then crossed over the raised center median and into the southbound lanes of travel and then struck a covered concrete bus stop head-on.

The driver and the passenger were transported to Broward Health Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. Investigators consider excessive speed by the driver to be a contributing factor to this crash, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.