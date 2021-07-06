CrimeLocalSociety

Crash Kills Two People In Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
TWO DEAD IN CRASH
According to authorities, a Mercedes-Benz SLK300 was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median. The vehicle then crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and struck a covered concrete bus stop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed two people in Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, deputies say a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK300 was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 approaching Northwest 26th Street. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median. The vehicle then crossed over the raised center median and into the southbound lanes of travel and then struck a covered concrete bus stop head-on.

The driver and the passenger were transported to Broward Health Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. Investigators consider excessive speed by the driver to be a contributing factor to this crash, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

