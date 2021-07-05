PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

VIDEO: Attorney Says “Significant Pattern” of Remote User Logins Found During Investigation of Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona Election Data

By Joe Mcdermott
DePerno
While on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Matthew S. DePerno, Esq., noted that during his investigation, a “significant pattern” of remote user logins were found during an investigation of three states election data including Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – On Monday, July 5, 2021, Matthew S. DePerno, Esq., a Constitutional Attorney, on Steve Bannon’s War Room announced that Maricopa County had a security breach of their voter registration servers during the November 2020 election. This security breach has not been disclosed to the public until now.

DePerno also went into details on a new organization called the EIFFTAR, or ‘Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic’, online at eifftar.org, where people can go to contribute funds to the Arizona audit.

