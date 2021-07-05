LocalPress ReleasesSociety

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

By George McGregor
FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Florida
The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures. File photo: Bob Korn, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, local and tribal response efforts to the emergency conditions for areas potentially affected by Tropical Storm Elsa beginning on July 4 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. 

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment, and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the storm.   Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Kevin A. Wallacehas been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

George McGregor

