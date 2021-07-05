Op-Ed: Nancy Pelosi is Morbidly Corrupt

Nancy Pelosi in Brussels, Belgium, February 18th, 2019. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Remember, awhile back, when Nancy Pelosi said that Donald Trump was morbidly obese, well, you could turn that Nancy Pelosi slur around and call her morbidly corrupt, for that is what she is.

Never have we had such a divisive, polarizing, morally corrupt figure, as Speaker of the House, than we now have in Nancy Pelosi. We all know that the Speaker of the House represents the majority party he/she is a member of, and, therefore, would then be an advocate of the policies of that party. But, Nancy Pelosi has carried that partisanship to a whole new level, never seen before, of that kind of partisan debauchery.

Most past Speakers have worked with the opposition party to get meaningful legislation passed, but not Nancy Pelosi. She does not go out of her way to produce bi-partisanship measures for the benefit of the country. She is a “Johnny One-Note” when it comes to leading the House of Representatives. It’s her way or the highway.

She outwardly complained, both before and after the presidency of Donald Trump, of how bad he was for the country, especially on a personal level. She never wanted to give him a chance to be successful. All the things she was complaining about was just what she was doing herself. A total hypocrite, to say the least.

It was her initiative to start and prolong the Trump/Russian farce which lasted over two years and $35 million in costs, just to find out it was all just a hoax. Then she started an impeachment procedure over a telephone call that Trump had with the President of Ukraine. Another waste of time and money. Trump was finally acquitted in the Senate. In addition, even after Trump was in the process of leaving office, she initiated another impeachment with the same result as the previous one.

Her behavior was one of an almost daily obstruction of the Trump Administration. She energized her fellow Democrats to harass and disrespect anything or everything that Trump wanted done or wanted to have passed. Her rude behavior culminated in the tearing up of Trump’s speech before the Special Session of Congress at the State of the Union address in plain sight. Such boorish behavior was not condemned by her fellow Democrat members and their flunky’s in the press.

All during her tenure as Speaker, she never seemed to take control of her wayward members who, on quite a few occasions, brought disgrace and enmity to the halls of government. Members such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley (the Squad), and Maxine Waters and Eric Swalwell, all professed radicals with socialist tendencies, and all who have been placed on sensitive committees in the House by Nancy Prlosi. It seems that she doesn’t want to alienate any of those political bomb-throwers, as she aggressively campaigns to keep her speakership.

Now we have her pushing a monstrosity of a bill through Congress with a price tag of around $5 trillion. If passed and signed by Biden, it would hasten the bankruptcy of the country, or come close to it.

Nancy Pelosi’s corruption is open for all who wants to see. The Democrats seem to have a blind spot when it comes to her. If the Republican’s “fold like a cheap camera”, we all might “be going to hell in a hand basket”. We must not let this corrupt politician, Nancy Pelosi, prevail, so the mid-term elections of 2022 will be one of the most important elections of our time or our history. If the Republicans, so far the chances look good, can wrest the majority from the Democrats in both the House and Senate, the Nancy Pelosi era will be placed on the scrap heap of history and the radical agenda of Sleepy Joe Biden will be side railed. Let’s hope that that occurs in 2022 with a lead up to the presidential election of 2024. Keep your fingers crossed and hope that common sense prevails.