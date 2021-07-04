Did Remote Anonymous Logons Happen in Arizona Similar to What Has Occurred in Michigan and Georgia?
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ben Cotton, a cyber forensics expert with over 25-years of experience in digital forensics analysis has discovered security breaches on voting systems in multiple states including both Michigan and Georgia, LDFFTAR reports.
These security breaches include remote anonymous logons to Election Management Systems (EMS). These anonymous logons are inconsistent with normal anonymous activities such as SMB, windows file share listings, etc. The EMS is the election server in each county used for conducting elections.
It is a proven fact that remote users can change the election vote results through manipulation of the EMS database.
In Maricopa County, Arizona the forensics investigation into unauthorized access and security posture have been hampered by the lack of compliance by Maricopa County officials with the Arizona State Senate subpoena. Specifically, Maricopa County officials have refused to provide access to network routers or equivalent data. This data would be crucial in proving that unauthorized security breaches occurred in Maricopa County.
In responses to the Arizona State Senate subpoena, Maricopa County officials have stated in their official response that they do not have control of the administrative security fobs necessary to configure or validate the configuration of the Dominion Voting Systems tabulators.
The only technicians with access to these administrative security fobs are Dominion Voting Systems contractors. If the Maricopa County officials are unable to gain administrative access to the tabulators it is not possible for those same officials to certify the election.
Were the election results in Arizona changed as a result of such a security breach?
Visit LDFFTAR’s website https://eifftar.org/#Donate to contribute funds to the Arizona audit.
About LDFFTAR (Legal Defense Fund for the American Republic)
LDFFTAR, INC. was established in 2020 to protect and defend the lawful votes of American citizens, ensure election integrity, educate the world on what it means to be a constitutional Republic, and pursue legal action and investigations to preserve the vision of our Founders and to maintain this great American Republic. All monies being raised are to protect the American Republic. Monies raised are funding lawsuits, expert witnesses, investigations, audits and other initiatives to ensure an accurate and honest process is occurring in elections in the United States. Learn more at: www.ldfftar.org