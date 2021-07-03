Suspect’s Tattoos And Social Media Help Detectives ID Man Wanted In Armed Robbery At Gunpoint In Daytona Beach-Area Gas Station

Erik F. Dolyk, 41, was arrested Friday evening and charged in Sunday’s robbery of the Get N’ Go at 1904 Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach. The video surveillance footage was released Monday in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A suspect in the armed robbery of a Daytona Beach-area gas station earlier this week has been arrested after detectives used video surveillance, social media, a tattoo database and license plate reader technology to identify and locate him.

Erik F. Dolyk, 41, was arrested Friday evening and charged in Sunday’s robbery of the Get N’ Go at 1904 Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach. The video surveillance footage was released Monday in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Detectives also used several other avenues to ID him, including a search of the Volusia County Department of Corrections database of scars, marks and tattoos. In the database, it was discovered Dolyk had hand tattoos that resembled the suspect’s.

Detectives also used license plate reader technology to identify a vehicle that was traveling in the area of the store Sunday afternoon and matched the description of the one in the store’s surveillance footage. After identifying the registered owner, detectives discovered she shared a prior address with Dolyk. Upon searching her social media account and Dolyk’s, detectives found several photographs of them together, and through further investigation identified the pair as mother and son.

Dolyk’s mother, who was shown the surveillance video of her son and confirmed it was him, told detectives she was in the vehicle that day, along with Dolyk’s fiancée, when Dolyk went into the Get N’ Go. She said she wasn’t certain what he did in the store, but she suspected it wasn’t good because he went in wearing a face mask and sunglasses, and then came out in a hurry.

After searching several locations for Dolyk, deputies found him Friday at the Baymont Inn & Suites, 175 Interchange Blvd in Ormond Beach, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking device, and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation in addition to his robbery and grand theft charges. On Saturday, he remained held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.