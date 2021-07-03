5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pompano Beach Pool

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the residence of the drowning call and located a child who had been pulled out of a pool and was unresponsive. Fire Rescue transported the boy to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young boy who died Saturday morning in a Pompano Beach pool. According to authorities, shortly after 9 a.m. on July 3, Pompano Beach deputies were responding to a call of a missing and endangered child in the 1700 block of Northeast 51st Street. As deputies were in the process of responding, Broward Regional Communications received a drowning call in the same neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the residence of the drowning call and located a child who had been pulled out of a pool and was unresponsive. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the boy to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.