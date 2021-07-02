REWARD: Broward Detectives Seeking To ID Hit-and-Run Drivers Of U-Haul Box Truck In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Area

According to detectives, the box truck was traveling southbound just north of the intersection of North Ocean Drive and Commercial Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and hit the victim who was walking on a sidewalk on the west side of the roadway with his wife.

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL – A man was seriously injured after being struck by a U-Haul box truck on June 4, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Lauderdale-By-The-Sea criminal investigations unit are seeking the public’s help in locating the occupants of the vehicle.

According to authorities, at approximately 9:54 p.m. that Friday, a 63-year-old male was struck by a U-Haul box truck near the 4400 block of North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. According to detectives, the box truck was traveling southbound just north of the intersection of North Ocean Drive and Commercial Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and hit the victim who was walking on a sidewalk on the west side of the roadway with his wife.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the U-Haul fled the scene of the crash westbound on Commercial Boulevard. A witness who saw the vehicle leaving the scene gave chase and obtained the tag number. A second witness also gave chase and allegedly forced the U-Haul truck to stop. Detectives believe the second witness may have observed the driver briefly exit the vehicle before it drove off once more.

The U-Haul truck was later recovered unoccupied.

Detectives are asking witnesses and/or anyone with information or photos regarding this case to contact Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Criminal Investigations Sergeant Craig Bachan at 954-640-4246. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.