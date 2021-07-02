LocalSocietyU.S. News

Remaining Sections of Florida Collapsed Condo Building May Be Demolished Due To Ongoing Safety Concerns, Officials Say

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Leaving 1 Dead So Far, Multiple Injured
Miami’s Surfside Champlain Towers South, which tragically collapsed June 24 – killing at least twenty people and leaving more than 128 unaccounted for – may have its remaining sections demolished due to ongoing safety concerns.

MIAMI, FL – According to reports, Officials in Miami are weighing the possibility of demolishing the remaining sections of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower – the Champlain Towers South, located in the suburb of Surfside – due to ongoing safety concerns; the section that suddenly collapsed on June 24 is currently responsible for 20 deaths and 128 missing persons.

Today marks the ninth day that rescue workers have been desperately digging through the rubble at the site of the collapse in an attempt to locate more victims, although the search efforts were temporarily paused on Thursday over concerns that remaining sections of the complex could also collapse on top of first responders.

The search resumed later in the day after conditions were deemed acceptable and new safety measures were put into place, reports say, but Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett announced on Thursday that officials are now mulling over the possibility of demolishing the remaining sections of the condo for fear that additional sections could collapse, especially in light of expected tropical storms and possible hurricanes.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“If the existing building is a problem, then we need to eliminate that problem quickly,” he said. “If the [remaining] building is going to fall, we should make sure it falls the right way.”

Elad Edri, the deputy commander of an Israeli search-and-rescue team assisting with the grim work at the site of the collapsed tower, told local Miami media that some are still hoping against hope that survivors may yet be discovered in “voids” buried in the wreckage of the collapsed tower.

“We tell it to the families: that we still hope, based on the lessons of the past…that it can be done,” he said.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Biden Administration Brags on Social Media About Saving…

Christopher Boyle

New Florida Law Gives Additional Weight Towards Confronting…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: It’s Not “Systemic Racism,” It’s…

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,419