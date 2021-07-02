M/I Homes To Build 55 Homes In Winter Garden’s Tilden Place; One Of The Last Opportunities On Tilden Road

WINTER GARDEN, FL – M/I Homes started developing 55 homesites in Tilden Place at Winter Garden, a gated community situated between Winter Garden Vineland Road and County Road 429. As one of the last home-buying opportunities on Tilden Road, sales of new construction homes on sites with pond views and those backing to private conservation area will begin in June, according to David Byrnes, M/I Homes’ Area President.

“We’re building two distinct product lines in Tilden Place at Winter Garden, with prices from the mid $400,000s to high $700,000s,” Byrnes said. “We offer spacious, flexible floorplans, as well as numerous decor options and exterior features. And, we provide peace of mind in the form of a 15-year transferable structural warranty.”

M/I Homes’ Grand Series – built on 80-foot wide homesites – will allow homebuyers to choose from seven floor plans that range from 2,818 to more 4,500 square feet and boast from three to six bedrooms, three to five baths and either three- or four-car garages. The Eco Series will feature six different floor plans – which start at 1,857 square feet – that are comprised of three to five bedrooms, two to four baths and both two- and three-car tandem garages constructed on 50-foot-wide lots.

Many of M/I Homes’ single-level floor plans offer optional bonus rooms, and homebuyers can choose to have the owner’s suite either up or downstairs in some two-story plans, Byrnes said. “Or, you can build your dream home with two full owners’ suites.”

“The architectural style here is a combination of craftsman and traditional Florida design,” Byrnes said, adding that multiple elevations offer front porches, and spacious lanais and balconies.

Homeowners at Tilden Place at Winter Garden can make use of an open park area with play field, a picnic pavilion, a playground and a dog park or take a six-mile ride into downtown Winter Garden to visit boutiques, museums, an indoor artisan farmers’ market or an open-air center with more than 80 shops and restaurants.

Tilden Place at Winter Garden also is convenient for work and play in the Orlando area as it is near major roadways leading to employment hubs, Orlando International Airport, and area theme parks, Byrnes said.

For more information, visit www.mihomes.com.