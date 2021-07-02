FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Florida

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, including direct federal assistance, undertaken as result of the Surfside Building Collapse beginning June 24 and continuing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional federal emergency aid available for the state of Florida to assist with ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The President authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, including direct federal assistance, undertaken as result of the Surfside Building Collapse beginning June 24 and continuing.

Federal resources and funding were originally available at a 75% federal cost share. Under the President’s order today, the federal share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a continuous period of 30 days beginning June 24.

FEMA’s mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.