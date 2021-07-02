LocalPress ReleasesSociety

FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Florida

By George McGregor
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Florida
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, including direct federal assistance, undertaken as result of the Surfside Building Collapse beginning June 24 and continuing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional federal emergency aid available for the state of Florida to assist with ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The President authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, including direct federal assistance, undertaken as result of the Surfside Building Collapse beginning June 24 and continuing.

Federal resources and funding were originally available at a 75% federal cost share. Under the President’s order today, the federal share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a continuous period of 30 days beginning June 24.

FEMA’s mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Biden Administration Brags on Social Media About Saving…

Christopher Boyle

New Florida Law Gives Additional Weight Towards Confronting…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: It’s Not “Systemic Racism,” It’s…

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,267