CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Man Driving 125 Mph On State Road 31 In Charlotte County Facing Reckless Driving And Slew of Drug Related Charges

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Brandon Montague
Brandon Montague, 26, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, reckless driving 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – On July 1, while running radar on State Road 31, a road patrol deputy observed a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta traveling at an extremely dangerous rate of speed. The vehicle was in the process of passing four vehicles at once with oncoming traffic, in dark and wet conditions due to the inclement weather. The vehicle was clocked going 125 miles per hour in a posted 60 mile per hour zone.

A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was identified as Brandon Montague, 26. As the deputy approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Montague advised he did not possess a medical marijuana card which was confirmed by dispatch. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 2.2 grams of mushrooms, one stundenglass vaporizer, eight bongs, nine smoking bowls, five grinders, two acid strips that were wrapped in a piece of tin foil, marijuana totaling 13.2 grams, 1 pair of brass knuckles, 1 black digital scale, 1 green rubber ashtray, rolling papers and 2 clear plastic bags.

Deputies located 2.2 grams of mushrooms, one stundenglass vaporizer, eight bongs, nine smoking bowls, five grinders, two acid strips that were wrapped in a piece of tin foil, marijuana totaling 13.2 grams, 1 pair of brass knuckles, 1 black digital scale, 1 green rubber ashtray, rolling papers and 2 clear plastic bags.
Deputies located 2.2 grams of mushrooms, one stundenglass vaporizer, eight bongs, nine smoking bowls, five grinders, two acid strips that were wrapped in a piece of tin foil, marijuana totaling 13.2 grams, 1 pair of brass knuckles, 1 black digital scale, 1 green rubber ashtray, rolling papers and 2 clear plastic bags.

Montague was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, reckless driving 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Montague has a total bond of $18500.00.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Biden Administration Brags on Social Media About Saving…

Christopher Boyle

New Florida Law Gives Additional Weight Towards Confronting…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: It’s Not “Systemic Racism,” It’s…

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,246