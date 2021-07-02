COPS: Man Driving 125 Mph On State Road 31 In Charlotte County Facing Reckless Driving And Slew of Drug Related Charges

Brandon Montague, 26, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, reckless driving 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – On July 1, while running radar on State Road 31, a road patrol deputy observed a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta traveling at an extremely dangerous rate of speed. The vehicle was in the process of passing four vehicles at once with oncoming traffic, in dark and wet conditions due to the inclement weather. The vehicle was clocked going 125 miles per hour in a posted 60 mile per hour zone.

A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was identified as Brandon Montague, 26. As the deputy approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Montague advised he did not possess a medical marijuana card which was confirmed by dispatch. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 2.2 grams of mushrooms, one stundenglass vaporizer, eight bongs, nine smoking bowls, five grinders, two acid strips that were wrapped in a piece of tin foil, marijuana totaling 13.2 grams, 1 pair of brass knuckles, 1 black digital scale, 1 green rubber ashtray, rolling papers and 2 clear plastic bags.

Montague was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, reckless driving 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Montague has a total bond of $18500.00.