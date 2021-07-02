Biden Administration Brags on Social Media About Saving Americans 16 Cents on July 4th Food While Housing Costs Are Up by Double Digits

The White House’s official Twitter account posted a tweet about the “success” of the administration’s economic recovery plan and how much it will save Americans on the cost of food this Fourth of July weekend as they get ready to hit the barbecue to grill up. File photo: Tada Images, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, President Joe Biden has been on the receiving end of some intense online criticism this week when The White House’s official Twitter account posted a tweet that bragged about the “success” of the administration’s economic recovery plan and how much it will save Americans on the cost of food this Fourth of July weekend as they get ready to hit the barbecue to grill up some hotdogs and hamburgers: a whopping 16 cents over last year.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish,” the tweet read, accompanied by an animated GIF that touted the overall 16 cents in savings July Fourth revelers can expect to save over their 2020 cookouts.

Needless to say, the announcement was not well-received, and criticism and outright mocking commenced on social media in light of the ongoing inflation the United States is experiencing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wind down.

Dan Price, CEO of the online credit card processing company Gravity Payments, pointed out that many working-class people aren’t going to care about pocketing 16 cents when the idea of owning a home is rapidly being priced out of reality for most.

“16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now,” he tweeted.

16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now. — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 1, 2021

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany negatively contrasted her view of the Biden Administration work on crime and the economy versus the administration of her previous boss, former President Donald Trump.

“If President Trump were in the White House…We wouldn’t have huge spikes in homicide & violent crime (except in Dem cities, sadly) We wouldn’t have a 21-year HIGH in illegal crossings And we wouldn’t be celebrating pennies in savings as inflation everywhere else SKYROCKETS,” she tweeted.

If President Trump were in the White House…



We wouldn't have huge spikes in homicide & violent crime (except in Dem cities, sadly)



We wouldn't have a 21-year HIGH in illegal crossings



And we wouldn't be celebrating pennies in savings as inflation everywhere else SKYROCKETS⬇️ https://t.co/cRFZFqW1M9 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 2, 2021

The unfortunate, pun-laden tweet wasn’t even safe from members of Biden’s own party, as noted left-leaning journalist Ed Oswald weighed in.

“What in fresh hell is this? Housing costs are up by double digits, used cars are literally appreciating on dealer’s lots, and you’re talking about a BBQ? The Trumpiness of this tweet is just gross. Might as well forget about everything else that’s way more expensive?” he tweeted.