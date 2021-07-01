CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Detectives Seeking to ID Car Creepers Captured on Surveillance Cameras In Boynton Beach Area

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

These incidents occurred on June 29, 2021, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am. The developments are located in West Boynton Beach.
These incidents occurred on June 29, 2021, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am.  The developments are located in West Boynton Beach. 

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating suspects they say were car creeping through neighborhoods in the Boynton Beach area. According to authorities, the suspects were captured in the Banyan Springs and Cypress Creek developments pulling on vehicle car doors looking for unlocked vehicles so they could help themselves to personal belongings. 

These incidents occurred on June 29, 2021, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am. The developments are located in West Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public not to leave valuables in plain view and to always lock vehicles. Many of the burglaries occur due to owners forgetting to lock their vehicles.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS; you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Veterans Raise Concerns About Far-Right Group Membership

Lily Bohlke

PulteGroup Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for…

George McGregor

Trump Visits U.S. Southern Border with GOP Officials, Blasts…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,243