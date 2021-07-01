REWARD: Detectives Seeking to ID Car Creepers Captured on Surveillance Cameras In Boynton Beach Area

These incidents occurred on June 29, 2021, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am. The developments are located in West Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating suspects they say were car creeping through neighborhoods in the Boynton Beach area. According to authorities, the suspects were captured in the Banyan Springs and Cypress Creek developments pulling on vehicle car doors looking for unlocked vehicles so they could help themselves to personal belongings.

These incidents occurred on June 29, 2021, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am. The developments are located in West Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public not to leave valuables in plain view and to always lock vehicles. Many of the burglaries occur due to owners forgetting to lock their vehicles.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS; you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.