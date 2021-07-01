New Florida Law Gives Additional Weight Towards Confronting Human Trafficking

The new law will improve protections for human trafficking victims in several ways. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) applauded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing SB 1826 into law today. The new law will improve protections for human trafficking victims in several ways: 1) It creates a privilege for communications between victims of human trafficking and trained advocates; and 2) authorizes judges to make procedural accommodations for victims of human sex trafficking in judicial proceedings. The bill also expands the definition of human trafficking to include, “purchasing patronizing, or procuring” another person for exploitation; and to include the trafficking of “an adult believed by the person to be a child.”

At a time when some jurisdictions around the U.S. are systematically letting offenders off the hook, Florida is taking the crime seriously enough to focus new attention on them.

“We commend Florida for taking the crime of human trafficking seriously. The legal and procedural changes in the bill will have a real impact in the lives of survivors of human trafficking, supporting them in both the criminal justice system and in their healing journey,” said Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

