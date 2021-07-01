LocalPress ReleasesSociety

New Florida Law Gives Additional Weight Towards Confronting Human Trafficking

By George McGregor
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

The new law will improve protections for human trafficking victims in several ways. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.
The new law will improve protections for human trafficking victims in several ways. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C.   –  The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) applauded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing SB 1826 into law today. The new law will improve protections for human trafficking victims in several ways: 1) It creates a privilege for communications between victims of human trafficking and trained advocates; and 2) authorizes judges to make procedural accommodations for victims of human sex trafficking in judicial proceedings. The bill also expands the definition of human trafficking to include, “purchasing patronizing, or procuring” another person for exploitation; and to include the trafficking of “an adult believed by the person to be a child.”

At a time when some jurisdictions around the U.S. are systematically letting offenders off the hook, Florida is taking the crime seriously enough to focus new attention on them.

“We commend Florida for taking the crime of human trafficking seriously. The legal and procedural changes in the bill will have a real impact in the lives of survivors of human trafficking, supporting them in both the criminal justice system and in their healing journey,” said Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

To learn more about the complex social issues that drive sexual abuse and exploitation, including sex trafficking, prostitution, child exploitation, sexual violence, public health harms of pornography, and more, register to attend NCOSE’s annual Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation Global Summit, a free conference being held online from July 20-24, 2021. 

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

About National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE)
Founded in 1962, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) is the leading national non-partisan organization exposing the links between all forms of sexual exploitation such as child sexual abuse, prostitution, sex trafficking and the public health harms of pornography. For more information please visit www.EndSexualExploitation.org.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Veterans Raise Concerns About Far-Right Group Membership

Lily Bohlke

PulteGroup Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for…

George McGregor

Trump Visits U.S. Southern Border with GOP Officials, Blasts…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,264