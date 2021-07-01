Laptop Files Allege Joe Biden Met with Hunter’s Business Partners When He Was Vice President in Obama Administration

New files obtained indicate Joe Biden met with some of his son’s foreign business partners, despite the elder Biden insisting repeatedly that he had no knowledge of Hunter’s dealings, according to The New York Post.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to new files obtained from Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop both email and photos suggest that, while he was serving as Vice President in the Obama Administration, Joe Biden met with some of his son’s foreign business partners, despite the elder Biden insisting repeatedly that he had no knowledge of Hunter’s dealings, according to The New York Post.

Post writer Miranda Devine claims that evidence from the laptop alleges that Joe Biden had invited several of Hunter’s Mexican business associates to his vice presidential residence for breakfast, and had also taken his son with him on trips aboard Air Force Two; trips that just so happened to be to countries that Hunter had been conducting business with, including one trip where one of his business associates actually accompanied him.

Devine also notes that Hunter’s diary displays that he attended over 100 events at his father’s VP residence; meetings that appeared to coincide with his business dealings. On November 19, 2015, Hunter had noted that he was to meet his father for breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and in photos allegedly found on the laptop, Hunter is seen in the VP residence’s living room with Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco – business associates of his, Devine claims – only an hour-and-a-half later that morning.

Velasco’s son, Interjet Airline founder Miguel Aleman Magnani, is also reportedly seen in one of the photos at the VP residence; Hunter and his wife had allegedly been guests at his Acapulco mansion earlier that year, Devine says.

Jeff Cooper, who ran asbestos litigation firm Simmons Cooper, also appears in photos with Hunter; the two had been working together on energy deals in Latin America, including Mexico, reports say; when Joe Biden became Vice President, Devine says, Cooper put Hunter on the board of Eudora Global – Cooper’s venture capital firm – and gave him shares worth $80,000 a year, in addition to a one-time payment of $300,000 in 2015.

Cooper’s company is also alleged to have put $1 million into a hedge fund that Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden attempted to start up in 2009; when the venture ended, the money was returned. In addition, Devine claims that laptop evidence alleges that Cooper tagged along on a 2016 flight to Mexico aboard Air Force Two at a time when he and Hunter were attempting to set up an oil deal – that eventually went nowhere – with Aleman Magnani.