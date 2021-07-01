CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspects Wanted For Burglary And Grand Theft At Mango Grove On Hypoluxo Road In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, the suspects were captured on surveillance video climbing the fence to a mango grove and helping themselves to over $1,000 worth of mangos.
LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating suspects they say are wanted for burglary and grand theft in Lake Worth. According to authorities, the suspects were captured on surveillance video climbing the fence to a mango grove and helping themselves to over $1,000 worth of mangos.

These incidents occurred on June 13, 2021 and June 16, 2021, between 10:30 pm and 4:00 am. The mango grove is located in the 2000 block of Hypoluxo Road, in Lake Worth.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS; you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

