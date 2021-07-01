CrimeLocalSociety

Authorities Searching For 15 Year Old Female Missing from Marion County Area Since May

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke
Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke

MARION COUNTY, FL – Authorities are seeking assistance from the local community in locating a 15 year old female they say is missing for over a month. According to detectives, Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke was last seen on Sunday, May 30, 2021, when she ran away from 13045 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Weirsdale, Florida. She is considered missing/endangered and law enforcement has become concerned for her safety. She is descried as being Caucasian/white, approximately 4’ 06”, 90lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes There have been suggestions that she is in the Ocklawaha area near SE 132nd Place.

Jessica Mcfadyen

