Authorities Searching For 15 Year Old Female Missing from Marion County Area Since May

According to authorities, , Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke was last seen on Sunday, May 30, 2021, when she ran away from 13045 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Weirsdale, Florida. If you have any information about Jacqueline’s whereabouts, please call 911.

MARION COUNTY, FL – Authorities are seeking assistance from the local community in locating a 15 year old female they say is missing for over a month. According to detectives, Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke was last seen on Sunday, May 30, 2021, when she ran away from 13045 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Weirsdale, Florida. She is considered missing/endangered and law enforcement has become concerned for her safety. She is descried as being Caucasian/white, approximately 4’ 06”, 90lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes There have been suggestions that she is in the Ocklawaha area near SE 132nd Place.

If you have any information about Jacqueline’s whereabouts, please call 911.