Trump Visits U.S. Southern Border with GOP Officials, Blasts Biden Over Migrant Crisis; “I Built A Wall – Biden Built A Humanitarian Catastrophe.”

WESLACO, TX – Former President Donald Trump visited the U.S. Southern border in Texas on Wednesday with Republican officials, intent on highlighting the differences between his administration’s approach to border security and the approach of his successor, current President Joe Biden, reports say.

Trump, accompanied by many former members of his administration – including senior aide Stephen Miller, former acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf, and former White House physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) – bemoaned the current situation at the border during a roundtable event, repeatedly referring to it as “sick.”

“We have a sick country in many ways. It’s sick in elections and it’s sick in the border. And if you don’t have good elections and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country,” Trump said. “So with that, we’re going over to the border right now. But we’re going to the real part of the border where there’s real problems, not a part where you look around and don’t see anybody.”

At one point during the visit, Trump listened on as Texas sheriffs discussed the rising number of migrants that are crossing over the border from Mexico; most recent data reveals that in May, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 180,034 immigrants illegally attempting entry to the U.S. In addition, cartels are sending drugs into the country at a record pace, with more fentanyl seized by CBP so far in 2021 than in all of 2020, reports say.

Republicans have blamed the Biden Administration for the recent surge in border-crossings after President Biden rolled back several policies that Trump had implemented to curb illegal immigration, including a program that pushed asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for their U.S. court hearings.

On Wednesday, Trump also published an op-ed in the Washington Times addressing Biden’s moves at the border, blasting the current president for undoing what he referred to as his successful policies, saying, “I built a wall — Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Our nation is being destroyed by Biden’s border crisis. The United States must immediately restore the entire set of border security and immigration enforcement measures we put into place — and critically, we must finish the wall,” Trump said. “A nation without borders is not a nation at all. For the sake of our country, Joe Biden must finish sealing the border immediately, or the American People must elect a Congress that will.”

