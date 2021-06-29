Seven Families Earn Keys to Their New Homes in Pompano Beach from Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Karen Smith-Francis received keys to her new home from Diana Ortega, Public Affairs Manager, Coke Florida at Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Dedication ceremony on Saturday June 26.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Seven hard working families received keys to their new homes from Habitat for Humanity of Broward on Saturday, June 26 at A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach. Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Harden, Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins, and Broward County Commissioner, Dr. Barbara Sharief, joined the new homeowners to celebrate along with Habitat home sponsors, board members, family, and friends.

The proud first-time homeowners include Monique Canteen, Jeanna and Neco Huie; Latandra Mitchell, Karen Smith-Francis and Gilbert Francis; Lauren Smoot, Kenya Wright, and Shirley Yunez.

Yunez, is a mother of three formerly from the Bronx. She has worked as a Parent Educator in the Broward Schools Head Start Program where she empowers young families to reach their goals. “Living in a place where hopelessness was written on the faces of so many, I learned I had to persevere to achieve my dreams,” said Yunez. “I realize the importance of owning my own home and how that can bring stability and safety into our lives. I am so fortunate to be a new Habitat homeowner.”

“We wanted the stability and security that comes from buying a Habitat home, it’s less expensive than rent and you actually pay yourself, not the landlord,” said Karen Smith-Francis a Patient Care Technician at Westside Medical Center.

Jeanna and Neco Huie, hardworking parents of four children. Neco Huie is a Service Technician with City Furniture while Jeanna Huie is a Medical Adjuster. Both were excited to work side by side with City Furniture CEO, Keith Koenig during Habitat Broward’s CEO Build in May. They have moved a great deal in the past year or two, struggling to find an affordable place to live as a six-member household. “Having overcome so many challenges, we feel truly blessed to finally buy our own home and leave our children a legacy,” said Jeanna Huie.

“I’m immensely proud of these families for becoming new homeowners, and so very thankful for our sponsors, volunteers and construction team.” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward Executive Director & CEO. “Habitat Broward is committed to helping families accomplish their goal of homeownership and financial stability, ultimately supporting and sustaining a more vibrant community.”

Through Habitat Broward, hardworking families can obtain affordable homes with affordable mortgages through a combination of sweat equity hours, a modest down payment and coursework.

Homes were made possible thanks to the generosity of Amerant Bank, Burdette Beckmann, Inc., Coke Florida, Rick Case Automotive Group, Robert Taylor, Jr. Family, Wadsworth Family Foundation, TIAA Bank, American Engineering & Development Corporation and Stiles Corporation. Additionally, special thanks to the continued support of the Community Foundation of Broward and the City of Pompano Beach.

Open enrollment for two Pompano Beach locations has been extended through Friday, July 30. Interested families can go to https://www.habitatbroward.org/2020-pre-qualification-questionnaire/ and start the pre-application process.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.